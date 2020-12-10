Israel and Morocco on Thursday agreed to normalize diplomatic relations with each other, marking the fourth Arab country to do so this year and a foreign policy win for President Trump in his final weeks in office.

Mr. Trump announced the move in a tweet today, calling the deal a “historic breakthrough.”

“Our two GREAT friends Israel and the Kingdom of Morocco have agreed to full diplomatic relations — a massive breakthrough for peace in the Middle East!” Mr. Trump tweeted.

As part of the deal, the U.S. agreed to recognize Morocco‘s sovereignty in Africa’s Western Sahara.

“Morocco recognized the United States in 1777. It is thus fitting we recognize their sovereignty over the Western Sahara,” Mr. Trump said in a second tweet.

The White House said in an official proclamation that “as of today, the United States recognizes Moroccan sovereignty over the entire Western Sahara territory and reaffirms its support for Morocco‘s serious, credible, and realistic autonomy proposal as the only basis for a just and lasting solution to the dispute over the Western Sahara territory.”

Western Sahara has seen a decades-long dispute with Morocco that aims to oust the Polisario Front, backed by Algeria.

The movement has sought to create an independent country in Western Sahara, but the White House said that an independent Sahrawi State “is not a realistic option for resolving the conflict and that genuine autonomy under Moroccan sovereignty is the only feasible solution.”

“We urge the parties to engage in discussions without delay, using Morocco‘s autonomy plan as the only framework to negotiate a mutually acceptable solution.”

The deal was formalized during a phone call between Mr. Trump, Morocco‘s King Mohammed VI.

The White House said the call “reaffirmed [Mr. Trump‘s] support for Morocco‘s serious, credible, and realistic autonomy proposal as the only basis for a just and lasting solution to the dispute over the Western Sahara territory.”

Morocco is the fourth country to normalize diplomatic relations with Israel this year, following Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates and Sudan.

Under the agreement, Morocco will participate in full, diplomatic relations and communication with Israel and allow direct flights between both countries.

The announcement was quickly praised by Sen. Lindsey Graham, South Carolina Republican, who said the series of diplomatic normalization “has truly changed the landscape of the Middle East.”

“This agreement will allow for greater economic development and integration as well as further regional stability and security,” he said. “It is a win-win-win for Israel, Morocco, and the United States.”

