Presumptive President-elect Joseph R. Biden plans to travel to Georgia on Tuesday to campaign ahead of two U.S. Senate runoff contests on Jan. 5, Mr. Biden’s campaign said Thursday.

Mr. Biden will head to Atlanta on behalf of Democrats Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock, who are squaring off against GOP Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, respectively.

The two races will determine which party controls the Senate next year. Republicans currently hold a 52-48 majority.

The trip comes a day after electors are scheduled to gather in state capitals across the U.S. to formally affirm Mr. Biden’s win over President Trump in the Nov. 3 election.

Mr. Trump and his team are petitioning the courts, governors, state election officials, state legislatures and members of Congress to overturn the election results, to no avail thus far.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.