RHINEBECK, N.Y. (AP) - A well-known cartoonist for The New Yorker has been arrested on a possession of child pornography charge, police said.

Danny Shanahan, 64, was arrested Wednesday at his home in Rhinebeck, New York, state police said in a news release. He was ordered to appear in court on Jan. 20 on a charge of possession of a sexual performance by a child, a class E felony.

Shanahan is a longtime New Yorker cartoonist whose work last appeared in the magazine’s Feb. 20 issue. A phone number listed for Shanahan in public records was disconnected. It wasn’t clear if he had an attorney who could speak for him.

