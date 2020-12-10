FRESNO, Calif. (AP) - A central California college student is in custody after taking his former instructor hostage at her home, Fresno police said Thursday.

The rescue of the unidentified instructor unfolded Thursday morning, The Fresno Bee reported, with a retired Tulare County Sheriff’s deputy who lived nearby interceding with his firearm before police could arrive.

Fresno Police Capt. Tom Rowe said the suspect, whose name was not released, is estimated to be in his 40s or 50s and had been reported previously by the instructor to a Fresno City College dean for some type of “inappropriate behavior.”

The suspect arrived at her home with a handgun and was holding her in the back yard. Police were able to convince him to surrender, Rowe said.

The victim has scratches and bite marks, he said.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.