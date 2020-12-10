MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) - Police in Manchester are investigating the theft of more than 20 catalytic converters since October.

Police said the catalytic converters have been taken from vehicles in various business parking lots, as well as at the JFK Memorial Coliseum and West Side Ice Arena, where cars were parked during a snow emergency on Dec. 5.

Police said a camera captured two people on bicycles taking a catalytic converter from a vehicle on Nov. 23. They are looking to identify the two people, and asked for the public’s help to identify them or providing any information about the thefts.

Many law enforcement agencies around the nation are reporting an increase in stolen cars and vehicle burglaries during the coronavirus pandemic.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.