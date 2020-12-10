TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) - A federal grand jury in Tucson has indicted a married couple who as caregivers allegedly defrauded an elderly victim.

Prosecutors said 33-year-old Michael Tagle Santos and his 28-year-old wife, Cherry Mae Santos, are accused of wire fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud

The indictment alleges that between 2013 and March 2018, the Santoses defrauded an elderly, disabled victim.

They are charged with fraudulently transferring funds from the victim’s account to their own accounts as salary “advances.”

The Santoses also are accused of fraudulently transferring additional funds for personal use, while simultaneously paying themselves a salary out of the victim’s account.

Prosecutors said a conviction for wire fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud each carry a maximum penalty of 20 years imprisonment and/or a $250,000 fine.

It was unclear Thursday if either of the Santoses has a lawyer yet for their case.

