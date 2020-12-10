More than a third of voters believe the November election was not legitimate, a Quinnipiac University poll published Thursday revealed.

Thirty-four percent of voters in the national survey said they believe presumptive President-elect Joseph R. Biden’s win was not fair, while 60% of respondents said they thought it was legit.

President Trump has alleged widespread fraud caused him to lose the election.

Fifty-eight percent of voters told Quinnipiac University pollsters they did not believe there was widespread fraud but 38% did believe the president’s allegation.

When broken down by party, 97% of Democrats believe the election did not contain widespread fraud, while 62% of independents said they doubted the president’s assertion of wrongdoing caused him to lose the White House.

But when it comes to GOP voters, the majority are aligned with the president. Seventy-seven percent of Republican voters said they did believe there was widespread fraud.

The poll questioned 978 self-identified voters across the country from Dec. 1 through Dec. 7.

The margin of error was plus or minus 3.1%.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.