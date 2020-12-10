By - Associated Press - Thursday, December 10, 2020

GARY, Ind. (AP) - A Lake County police officer was shot Thursday in Gary and returned fire, striking the suspect, Sheriff Oscar Martinez said.

“We have a suspect down,” Martinez said.

Martinez, who was on scene of the shooting, and said more information would be released when it became available, The (Northwest Indiana) Times reported.

Gary Police Chief Brian Evans also was on scene.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide