Pennsylvania responded to Texas’ lawsuit at the Supreme Court Thursday, calling it “legally indefensible” and an “affront to principles of constitutional democracy.”

“Since Election Day, State and Federal courts throughout the country have been flooded with frivolous lawsuits aimed at disenfranchising large swaths of voters and undermining the legitimacy of the election. The State of Texas has now added its voice to the cacophony of bogus claims,” Pennsylvania said in its court filing.

The state of Texas sued Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Michigan and Georgia this week at the high court, alleging the state officials changed election laws without authorization from the state legislatures in violation of the Constitution.

Texas argues that the move disenfranchised its electoral votes.

At least 16 other states have joined Texas in support of the lawsuit, which is pending before the high court.

The justices could decide to grant or deny the lawsuit at any time, but they are set to meet for a private conference Friday morning where the matter will likely be discussed.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.