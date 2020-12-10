Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks said Thursday that beginning Wednesday, indoor dining will not be allowed due to a surge in coronavirus cases.

Outdoor dining will maintain its 50% capacity limit, but retail stores, casinos, gyms and fitness centers will be limited to 25% capacity.

“The numbers that we are seeing tell us that we are headed in the wrong direction and that we need to take swift and quick action right now to make sure that we are working to contain this virus in our community,” Ms. Alsobrooks said.

The tightened restrictions will be in effect from 5 p.m. Wednesday until Jan. 16.

As of Thursday, Maryland Department of Health data show that Prince George’s has 45,871 cases, the highest number statewide.

The county has more than 900,000 residents, which is the second-largest population of the state’s 24 counties, according to recent data from the U.S. Census Bureau.

