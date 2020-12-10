SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) - Police have identified a man whose body was found last week inside a Sioux City apartment used by transients.

The body of Daniel Harden, 61, was found Dec. 1 inside the apartment building, the Sioux City Journal reported. An autopsy used to identify the body ruled Harden’s death as a homicide. Investigators have said Harden appeared to have been beaten and had likely been dead for about a week when his body was found.

No arrests had been reported by Thursday, and police have not said they have any leads on a suspect. Harden’s death marked Sioux City’s fifth homicide for the year.

The apartment is part of a complex where 33-year-old Solomon Blackbird was shot on Nov. 1. He later died. Police have said the two deaths did not appear to be related.

