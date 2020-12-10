A message board entering the Erie County town of Waterford prompted a social-media stir this week by mocking Dr. Rachel Levine, Pennsylvania’s secretary of health.

The sign along U.S. Highway 19 read “don’t let a man in a dress rule us Waterford!” on Wednesday.

Dr. Levine, who has been the public face of Pennsylvania’s controversial COVID-related lockdowns, was born Richard Levine and fathered two children, but transitioned to female in 2011.

Liberals in Pennsylvania had demanded the removal of the sign as transphobic, especially after a video of the sign began being shared on social media.

A Twitter user tagged Laverne Cox, Elliot Page and the ACLU in the hopes of garnering “force” against the sign.

“Can you please help me make this go viral to force the man in Waterford, PA to remove his sign discriminating against Dr Rachel Levine a trans woman who is the Secretary of Health for PA,” wrote @MeaghanLeF.

@glaad @ACLU @Lavernecox @cmclymer @TheElliotPage can you please help me make this go viral to force the man in Waterford, PA to remove his sign discriminating against Dr Rachel Levine a trans woman who is the Secretary of Health for PA #TransWomenareWomen #Pennsylvania #LGBTQ pic.twitter.com/dgImgmw53c — Meaghan (@MeaghanLeF) December 9, 2020

One Change.org petition that had garnered more than 3,500 signatories said “I understand the importance of free speech, but when you have a large sign at the center of our town, your message speaks for the entire community. It should take into consideration the opinion of the whole community then.”The pressure apparently worked.

By Thursday, according to Erie News Now, the sign reads “Happy holiday and please wear a mask.”

