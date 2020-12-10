House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday called for overhauling Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, which provides protection for social media companies from liability for content posted by users on their platforms.

The California Democrat said the time has come for changing Section 230, but that it ought not be repealed outright or repealed through language included in the National Defense Authorization Act.

“I don’t like Section 230, I think it needs to be revised, but you cannot repeal it or else you will destroy protections for small businesses and entrepreneurs working their way up,” Mrs. Pelosi told reporters on Thursday.

Mrs. Pelosi said she knew there was bipartisan support to revise Section 230 but stressed that she did not think the defense policy bill was the appropriate mechanism to do so.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.