Presumed President-elect Joseph R. Biden on Thursday named Susan Rice, national security adviser during the Obama administration, to head the White House Domestic Policy Council.

Ms. Rice, whose background is largely in national security and foreign policy, was thought to be in the mix for a post like secretary of state. She had been named as a potential vice-presidential pick for Mr. Biden over the summer.

Ms. Rice was also the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations from 2009-2013.

The director of the White House Domestic Policy Council is a position that notably does not require Senate confirmation.

Ms. Rice came under intense scrutiny for her role in defending the Obama administration in the aftermath of the Sept. 11, 2012, terrorist attack in Benghazi, Libya.

Republicans have also accused Ms. Rice of being part of an improper effort to investigate Michael Flynn, President Trump’s first national security adviser, shortly before Mr. Trump took office in 2017.

Ms. Rice’s team said she was trying to raise legitimate concerns about Mr. Flynn, a retired lieutenant general who ended up pleading guilty to lying to the FBI about his contacts with Russian officials. Mr. Trump recently pardoned Mr. Flynn.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.