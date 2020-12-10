The Trump administration’s top North Korea envoy expressed regret Thursday that Pyongyang “squandered” the historic opportunity to reach a historic denuclearization deal with President Trump.

Speaking during a farewell visit to South Korea, Deputy Secretary of State Stephen E. Biegun said he’ll do his best to convince the incoming Biden administration of the need to continue pushing for diplomacy with the North Koreans, but suggested the new administration may be less eager for a breakthrough.

“Among the points I will convey to the new team is this: The war is over; the time for conflict has ended, and the time for peace has arrived,” Mr. Biegun said, adding that the U.S., South and North Korea must work together “if we are to succeed.”

Presumptive President-elect Joseph R. Biden has yet to indicate who he’ll nominate to replace Mr. Biegun, who’s expected to step down either before or shortly after the Jan. 20 presidential inauguration.

Based on Mr. Biden’s history and his campaign rhetoric, the incoming president is unlikely to pursue the kind of high-stakes direct meetings with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un were a hallmark of the Trump era.

Mr. Biden is instead expected to push for a return to the Obama-era policy of “strategic patience,” which aimed to isolate Pyongyang through sanctions and avoid rewarding the Kim regime with diplomatic overtures.

With that as a backdrop, analysts warn the North Korean regime may try and gain leverage over the incoming administration by carrying some form of militarized provocation — either a fresh nuclear or long-range intercontinental ballistic missile test.

Pyongyang has refrained from such tests for more than two years under an agreement struck with Mr. Trump on the sidelines of the June 2018 Singapore summit. The Kim regime has, however, carried out waves of short-range ballistic missile tests since the failure of the subsequent Hanoi summit, which broke down in February 2019.

Mr. Trump has said he walked away from Hanoi because the North Koreans demanded sweeping sanctions relief in exchange for only a limited commitment to destroy part of their nuclear arsenal, which has been built up over decades in violation of repeated U.N. Security Council resolutions.

Working-level nuclear talks have been stalled since Hanoi, and Mr. Biegun put the onus on the Kim regime Thursday, saying the North has not responded to repeated overtures from the U.S. to at least work toward reaching a peace treaty to formally end the Korean war, which has been frozen for decades by a shaky armistice.

“Over the past two and a half years, we have made clear to North Korea that the United States is ready to move past a 70-year-old conflict to forge together a new relationship,” Mr. Biegun said. “Regrettably, much opportunity has been squandered by our North Korean counterparts over the past two years, who too often have devoted themselves to the search for obstacles to negotiations instead of seizing opportunities for engagement.

“Yet, remarkably, the potential of the Singapore Summit is still fully present, despite our failure to advance what was agreed,” he added, referencing a broadly worded joint statement in which Mr. Kim and Trump called for “complete denuclearization” of the Korean peninsula.

“These moments can be fleeting, especially in democracies, which see elections and changes in government that make bold actions even more urgent,” Mr. Biegun said, although he added that, “despite setbacks, disappointments, and missed opportunities over the past two years, I believe no less today than the day I first took on this responsibility that the vision President Trump and Chairman Kim have shared for the Peninsula is possible, and that we are not done.”

How the Kim regime responds and how it ultimately acts toward the Biden administration remains to be seen. North Korea’s tightly controlled state media triggered global headlines last year by referring to the former U.S. vice president as a “rabid dog” that should be “beaten to death with a stick.”

The comments came months after Mr. Biden had referred to Mr. Kim as a “tyrant” during a campaign speech.

In a notable twist, Mr. Trump weighed in on the exchange of insults by tweeting a message to Mr. Kim in November 2019 that said: “Mr. Chairman, Joe Biden may be Sleepy and Very Slow, but he is not a ‘rabid dog.’”

“He is actually somewhat better than that, but I am the only one who can get you where you have to be,” Mr. Trump added at the time. “You should act quickly, get the deal done. See you soon!”

