A Louisiana man who molested, tortured and beat to death his two-year-old daughter was put to death Friday night, the second federal execution in as many days.

Alfred Bourgeois, 56, was pronounced dead at 8:21 p.m. after getting a lethal injection at the federal prison complex in Terre Haute, Indiana.

He is the 10th federal inmate executed this year, the most ever put to death in one year.

Since resuming federal executions this summer after a 17-year hiatus, the Trump administration has been rushing through executions. The administration has scheduled three more executions before presumptive President-elect Joseph R. Biden takes office in January.

Lawyers for Bourgeois had asked the Supreme Court to halt his execution saying it was unconstitutional because of his intellectual disability. The court rejected the request late Friday with Justices Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan dissenting.

The dissenting justices noted that tools for assessing an inmate’s mental capacity have changed since Bourgeois was convicted 17 years ago.

“While a prisoner’s intellectual disability may not change, the medical standards used to assess that disability constantly evolve as the scientific community’s understanding grows,” they wrote.

Bourgeois, a 57-year-old truck driver, has spent the last 18 years on death row after murdering his 2-year-old daughter, Jakaren Harrison, during a work delivery at the Naval Air Station in Corpus Christi, Texas.

Bourgeois repeatedly slammed his daughter’s head into a windshield and dashboard after becoming enraged that she tipped over her potty trainer, according to the Justice Department.

He was also said to have punched the girl in the face, whipped her with an electrical cord, and burned her foot with a cigarette lighter.

The child, who was placed on life support before dying at a hospital, was also sexually molested by Bourgeois.

A Justice Department press release earlier this year said Bourgeois and the other inmates set to be executed committed “staggeringly brutal murders.”

Bourgeois’ lawyers maintained that was intellectually disabled with an IQ between 70 and 75, as proven by tests and testimony from his family. They have also criticized his former lawyers for not presenting such evidence at trial.

Victor J. Abreu, an attorney for Bourgeois, called his client’s execution unconstitutional because of the ban on putting intellectually disabled people to death.

“It is shameful that the government executed Mr. Bourgeois without fair consideration of his intellectual disability,” he said in a statement. “The fact that he was executed without this review taking place—even though he is categorically ineligible for the death penalty—shows just why the government’s haste to execute so many people, in the midst of a pandemic and during a lame-duck presidency, is simply unconscionable.”

The family of Jakaren Harrison’s mother said Bourgeois should have been put to death sooner.

“Jakaren lost her life brutally to a monster who lived for 18 years after the crime,” they said in a statement. “A child should not have

to endure what she did then. None of us could have imagined that she would return from a summer visit in a casket.”

“Now we can start the process of healing. It should not have taken 18 years for us to receive justice for our angel. She will forever be loved and missed. We love you, Jaja,” the statement continued.

Bourgeois is the second federal inmate to be put to death by the Trump administration in as many days. On Thursday night, Brandon Bernard was executed for his role in the 1999 murder of a Texas youth pastor and his wife.

Bernard’s execution moved forward despite pleas from Kim Kardashian West and Democratic lawmakers, who said his sentence should be commuted to life in prison because of new evidence.

He also died by lethal injection at the same Terre Haute prison.

The American Constitution Society called the Trump administration carrying out executions during the transition period, “an affront to the American people.”

“The shocking speed with which President Trump and Attorney General [William] Barr have pursued executions is captured by one simple fact: They have killed more people in less than five months than the federal government had previously executed, in total, since 1953,” said former U.S. Senator Russ Feingold, who heads the liberal advocacy group.

“His macabre and frenzied race to maximize the death toll is an affront to the American people, and comes as public support for the death penalty, in the U.S. and around the world, has reached a near-historic nadir,” Feingold continued.

