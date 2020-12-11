A Louisiana man who killed his 2-year-old daughter is scheduled to be executed Friday, making him the 10th federal inmate to be put to death this year, barring any last-minute intervention.

The death of Alfred Bourgeois, 56, comes roughly 24 hours after the Trump administration executed Brandon Bernard, who was convicted for his role in the 1999 murder of a Texas youth minister and his wife.

After a 17-year hiatus, the Trump administration resumed federal executions in July and has already set a record for the most people put to death in one year.

And the Trump administration is rushing through three more executions before presumptive President-elect Joseph R. Biden takes office in January.

Bourgeois, a 57-year-old truck driver, has spent the last 17 years on death row after murdering his 2-year-old daughter, J.G., during a work delivery at the Naval Air Station in Corpus Christi, Texas.

Bourgeois repeatedly slammed his daughter’s head into a windshield and dashboard after becoming enraged that she tipped over her potty trainer, according to the Justice Department.

He was also said to have punched the girl in the face, whipped her with an electrical cord and burned her foot with a cigarette lighter.

The child, who was placed on life support before dying at a hospital, was also sexually molested by Bourgeois.

A Justice Department press release earlier this year said Bourgeois and the other inmates set to be executed committed “staggeringly brutal murders.”

Vic Abreu, who is representing Bourgeois, said his client had ineffective attorneys who failed to present evidence of his intellectual disability.

“Mr. Bourgeois is a person with intellectual disability, and both the Constitution and the plain language of the Federal Death Penalty Act bar his execution,” Mr. Abreu said last month. “The jury that sentenced Mr. Bourgeois to death never learned that he was a person with intellectual disability because his trial lawyers did not present the evidence that was available to them.”

Bourgeois is set to die by lethal injection at the federal prison complex in Terre Haute, Indiana.

He was originally scheduled to be executed on Jan. 13, 2020, but was postponed by a federal judge in November 2019 and then again in March. In both decisions, the judge ruled that Bourgeois’ legal team presented compelling evidence of his intellectual disability.

However, that ruling was overturned by the 7th Circuit Court of Appeals in October.

