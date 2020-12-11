Texas Republican Party Chairman Allen West suggested Friday that secession might be the answer for pro-Trump states.

“Perhaps law-abiding states should bond together and form a Union of states that will abide by the Constitution,” Mr. West said.

The Supreme Court announced Friday it won’t hear a lawsuit by the state of Texas that sought to overturn Democrat Joseph R. Biden’s victories in four swing states, dealing a massive blow to President Trump’s nearly extinguished prospects for a second term.

The high court said in a brief order that Texas “has not demonstrated a judicially cognizable interest in the manner in which another State conducts its elections.”

“All other pending motions are dismissed as moot,” the court said.

Mr. West said the Court’s decision means that states “can violate the U.S. Constitution and not be held accountable.”

“This decision will have far-reaching ramifications for the future of our constitutional republic,” Mr. West said.

