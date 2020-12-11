Presumptive President-elect Joseph R. Biden said Friday that politics has not affected the thinking of scientists and experts charged with evaluating coronavirus vaccines set to be distributed to the American people.

Reacting to news that the Food and Drug Administration intends to grant emergency approval of a coronavirus vaccine, Mr. Biden celebrated the development and said the country should rest assured knowing that the vaccine production process was not altered by politics.

“I want to make it clear to the public, you should have confidence in this: There is no political influence. These are first-rate scientists taking their time, looking at all of the elements that need to be looked at,” Mr. Biden said in Wilmington, Delaware. “Scientific integrity led us to this point.”

Mr. Biden said hard work remains ahead in his potential administration’s coronavirus response but he believes distributing “100 million shots” of the vaccine in his first 100 days in office is “doable.”

