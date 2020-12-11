The Food and Drug Administration said Friday it is nearing emergency approval of Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine and even told President Trump’s “Operation Warp Speed” to get ready to launch.

The statement from FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn suggests regulators have made up their minds but are finalizing the wording, after an advisory panel late Thursday said the vaccine deserved emergency use authorization.

“The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has informed the sponsor that it will rapidly work toward finalization and issuance of an emergency use authorization.

The agency has also notified the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Operation Warp Speed, so they can execute their plans for timely vaccine distribution,” Dr. Hahn said.

Mr. Trump fumed on Twitter early Friday, saying it’s time to hit the big red button.

“While my pushing the money drenched but heavily bureaucratic [FDA] saved five years in the approval of NUMEROUS great new vaccines, it is still a big, old, slow turtle. Get the dam vaccines out NOW, Dr. Hahn @SteveFDA. Stop playing games and start saving lives!!!” he wrote.

Mr. Trump also tied the efforts to complaints about election results that show he lost to Democratic rival Joseph R. Biden.

“The Swine Flu (H1N1), and the attempt for a vaccine by the Obama Administration, with Joe Biden in charge, was a complete and total disaster. Now they want to come in and take over one of the ‘greatest and fastest medical miracles in modern-day history.’ I don’t think so!” he tweeted.

“I just want to stop the world from killing itself!” the president said.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.