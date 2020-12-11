Geraldo Rivera slammed Rush Limbaugh on Thursday for recently saying on his radio show that a growing rift between conservatives and liberals was causing the U.S. to be “trending toward secession.”

The longtime media personalities and vocal fans of President Trump found themselves at odds after Mr. Limbaugh made the remark about states potentially seceding during his syndicated radio program.

“I think talk of secession is treason,” Mr. Rivera said on the Fox News show “The Story” afterward.

“Rush Limbaugh is a powerhouse broadcaster. He is one in a zillion, they come along once a generation, but that talk is reckless, it’s irresponsible,” Mr. Rivera added.

Mr. Limbaugh, undeniably one the most powerful voices in right-wing media, spoke about secession on his show Wednesday while discussing fellow conservatives finding themselves at odds with liberals.

“There cannot be a peaceful coexistence of two completely different theories of life, theories of government, theories of how we manage our affairs,” Mr. Limbaugh, 69, said on his radio show.

“We can’t be in this dire a conflict without something giving somewhere along the way,” Mr. Limbaugh added.

Mr. Rivera, 77, subsequently took issue with Mr. Limbaugh for having suggested that residents of predominately Republican and Democratic states hold drastically different views.

“I had to laugh. Rush goes on to say that people where he is have no idea what people in New York are thinking and they’re so different, they are like a different species. Half of New York lives in Florida where Rush Limbaugh lives. It’s preposterous. Let’s get over it,” said Mr. Rivera.

“I live in Ohio, a red state. I strongly supported President Trump, but I’m also pro-gun control, pro-immigration reform. I’m pro-choice. I think that leaders who accentuate the differences and exacerbate the divide are themselves responsible,” Mr. Rivera added.

Mr. Limbaugh clarified on his radio show earlier Thursday that he was not personally advocating for secession.

