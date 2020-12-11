The U.S. secured another 100 million more doses of the Moderna‘s promising coronavirus vaccine, the Trump administration said Friday.

The Cambridge, Massachusetts company‘s shots are on track for approval before the end of the year. It’s following Pfizer, whose version should get the green light before the weekend.

The 200 million Moderna doses secured by the U.S. so far are enough to vaccinate 100 million people — the messenger-RNA shots are given in a two-dose course.

“This new federal purchase can give Americans even greater confidence we will have enough supply to vaccinate all Americans who want it by the second quarter of 2021,” said Health Secretary Alex Azar.

The U.S. purchased 100 million doses of the front-running Pfizer vaccine with the option to buy 500 million more. However, it might be difficult for Pfizer to resupply the U.S. until summer because of commitments abroad.

Media reports said the administration balked at chances to buy more Pfizer doses now, a claim the White House denied.

