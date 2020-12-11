Presumptive President-elect Joseph R. Biden is not distancing himself from his son Hunter Biden amid news of multiple federal investigations into his son.

Mr. Biden’s team released a statement from Hunter Biden on Wednesday acknowledging an investigation into his taxes, while another investigation into Hunter Biden’s finances is also ongoing, according to reports.

As the presumptive president-elect exited a Wilmington, Delaware, event formally touting his intended nominees for spots in his potential administration, reporters peppered Mr. Biden with questions.

“Did Hunter Biden commit a crime?” a reporter said. “Have you spoken to your son, Mr. President-elect?”

“I’m proud of my son,” Mr. Biden said before walking away.

Another reporter asked how soon Mr. Biden intended to take a coronavirus vaccine, but he did not respond.

