Arizona Republican Party Chair Kelli Ward is bringing a second case to the Supreme Court, she announced Friday.

Her state lawsuit was rejected by the Arizona Supreme Court earlier this week. The legal battle was over mail-in ballots in Maricopa County.

Ms. Ward inspected a small batch and said she found irregularities.

On Thursday, she announced her federal case will also be appealed all the way to the Supreme Court, a case that alleges election irregularities and voting problems with the software used in the November election.

A federal judge in Arizona dismissed that lawsuit Wednesday, which was launched by Sidney Powell, a pro-Trump attorney. Ms. Ward is a named plaintiff in the case.

Ms. Powell had similar lawsuits in Georgia and Michigan, but both were dismissed Monday. She has since taken the Georgia case to the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

The lawsuits claim Dominion Voting Systems’ machines connected to the internet, which violates election laws. Dominion is not listed as a defendant, as the suits challenge state officials, but the company has denied any wrongdoing in the 2020 election.

The Arizona case contested more than 412,000 votes in the battleground state, which certified its results last month. Presumptive President-elect Joseph R. Biden defeated President Trump in Arizona by 10,457 votes or .3%.

Judge Diane J. Humetewa, an Obama appointee, heard arguments in the Arizona case Tuesday alleging fraud with the tabulations of votes.

In her dismissal Thursday, she said the “allegations are sorely wanting of relevant or reliable evidence.”

According to Pacer, a court filing website, Ms. Ward‘s federal case has been appealed to the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

Ms. Powell announced her plans to take the allegations of widespread voter fraud all the way to the Supreme Court earlier this week when the Georgia lawsuit was appealed.

“We are going to proceed immediately with an emergency appeal, and we expect to get relief in the Supreme Court,” Ms. Powell told Newsmax.

