HELENA, Mont. (AP) - A 35-year-old man was shot and killed by law enforcement officers early Friday after a standoff at a bar in northwestern Montana, the Department of Justice said.

The man entered the Naughty Pine Saloon near Trout Creek at 12:30 a.m. with a handgun and an assault rifle and barricaded himself inside an area of the saloon, officials said.

The man would not cooperate with a Sanders County deputy who tried negotiating with him and SWAT teams were called in from Missoula and Flathead counties.

A majority of the patrons were safely removed, but officers had to deploy tear gas before getting a family member of the man to leave the bar. That person was taken into custody, the DOJ said in a statement.

The man eventually exited the bar brandishing a firearm. Less-than-lethal rounds were deployed, but were not effective in getting him to drop his weapon. The man tried to run away and fired at pursuing officers, one of whom was shot by the suspect, officials said.

Law enforcement officers returned fire, killing the man, the DOJ said.

The officer was taken to the hospital in Kalispell for treatment of injuries that were not life-threatening.

The Department of Justice’s Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating the shooting.

“With multiple law enforcement agencies involved and dynamic events happening, it takes a considerable amount of resources for a thorough and thoughtful investigation,” DCI Administrator Bryan Lockery said in a statement.

Officials did not release the name of the man who was shot or say how many officers fired at him.

