MARSHFIELD, Mo. (AP) - A Springfield man has been sentenced to life in prison after pleading guilty to killing a 2-year-old girl in Buffalo in May 2018.

Kenneth Davis, 34, waived his right to a jury trial in Webster County and pleaded guilty to abuse of a child resulting in death, The Springfield News-Leader reported.

Prosecutors said Davis killed Kinzlea Kilgore at a home in Buffalo by hitting her in the head with a blunt object. Davis with the boyfriend of the child’s mother.

Davis was previously sentenced to two consecutive life sentences by a Greene County judge in 2019 for abusing a different child.

Deputies said Davis left that girl with a bruised and bloodied face and clumps of hair missing in July 2018.

The third life sentence is to run concurrently with the previous life sentences.

