PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - A man U.S. Marshals shot during an arrest has been released from a hospital and booked in the Multnomah County Jail.

Jonathan Crowley was wanted by the Oregon Department of Corrections on charges of “crimes against a person,” The Oregonian/OregonLive reported. Police say Crowley had also fled from correctional supervision with the Multnomah County Parole and Probation office, and had a warrant for his arrest issued in September.

The U.S. Marshals Service said on Tuesday afternoon a deputy marshal fired a single shot through the windshield of a car Crowley was driving in Portland. The agency said officers found Crowley in a parked car and had tried to peacefully arrest him and that Crowley had “used his vehicle to threaten law enforcement officers” before he was shot.

Federal officials did not name the officer who shot Crowley.

The Marshals Service was not specific about Crowley’s injuries, but said he is expected to recover. It wasn’t immediately known if Crowley has an attorney to comment for him.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.