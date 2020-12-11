Rep.-elect Marjorie Taylor Greene, Georgia Republican, denied the results of her state’s presidential race Friday and baselessly claimed her future constituents have been defrauded.

Speaking at a rally in Marietta, Ms. Greene insisted President Trump received more votes in Georgia than Joseph R. Biden, his Democratic rival who the state has repeatedly declared the race’s winner.

“We all know for a fact that Joe Biden did not win Georgia,” Ms. Greene said, prompting cheers of agreement from the crowd. “We know that Georgia reelected President Donald J. Trump.”

Ms. Greene, who has pushed other false claims in the past, added work is happening “to make sure that every legal ballot counts and all the illegal ballots are thrown out and the fraud is exposed.”

She did not immediately respond to a message asking if she believes fraud affected other contests held alongside the White House race last month, including namely the congressional election she won.

Preliminary results of Georgia’s presidential election found Mr. Biden defeated Mr. Trump by a margin of 12,670 votes, or 0.25% of the roughly 5 million ballots cast by voters there.

Mr. Trump subsequently asked for and received a recount that affirmed earlier this week that he was defeated in Georgia and therefore denied the state’s 16 electoral votes.

“We have now counted legally cast ballots three times, and the results remain unchanged,” Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, a Republican, said during a news conference Monday.

Ms. Greene, who gained notoriety on the campaign trail for embracing the QAnon conspiracy theory movement, was virtually unknown in national political circles prior to running for office this year.

Nonetheless, she easily won last month’s race to represent Georgia’s 14th Congressional District after defeating Democratic candidate Kevin Van Ausdal, who abruptly exited the race weeks earlier.

Despite alleging fraud happened when fellow Georgians voted in November, Ms. Greene urged them to cast ballots in the special runoffs happening soon for the state’s two U.S. Senate seats.

“No matter how upset we are, no matter how concerned we are about our elections, we have to turn out strong for our senators,” Ms. Greene said at a rally in Marietta for the two GOP incumbents, Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Purdue.

Mr. Biden is set to succeed Mr. Trump next month after outperforming him at the polls, but the president argues the election was rigged and has refused to concede in the weeks since the race was called for Mr. Biden.

Leaders of federal law enforcement and cybersecurity agencies have said they have found no evidence of any fraud occurring in the presidential race that would indicate Mr. Biden did not really win.

