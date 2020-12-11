The Metro board of directors voted Thursday to allow public hearings on a budget plan that calls for major service cuts to Washington-area transit to address a potential deficit of nearly $495 million.

In the 6-2 vote, Vice Chair Stephanie Gidigbi, who represents the District, and board member Michael Goldman, who represents Maryland, opposed the move, spokesperson Sherri Ly said during a phone call Friday.

The decision means Metro will not wait to see if the plan could be changed if the federal government includes public transportation funds in the next coronavirus stimulus package.

The agency’s $1.39 billion budget plan for fiscal 2022 would include closing 19 subway stations, up to 30-minute wait times, no weekend rides and ending service two hours earlier at 9 p.m. Several bus service lines would be cut, and employees may be subject to layoffs and salary freezes.

The proposal was announced last week by General Manager Paul Wiedefeld, who said the “historic” shortfall is imminent without federal funds because of “constrained jurisdiction subsidies and ridership projected at 34% of pre-pandemic levels.”

Members of the public will be able to weigh in on the proposal in January and February, with the board scheduled to vote on the plan in March. If passed, the changes would go into effect in July, when the new fiscal year begins.

