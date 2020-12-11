A spokesman for presumptive President-elect Joseph R. Biden called the Supreme Court’s decision against President Trump’s election challenge on Friday night “no surprise.”

“The Supreme Court has decisively and speedily rejected the latest of Donald Trump and his allies’ attacks on the democratic process,” said spokesman Michael Gwin. “This is no surprise — dozens of judges, election officials from both parties, and Trump’s own attorney general have dismissed his baseless attempts to deny that he lost the election.”

He said Mr. Biden’s “clear and commanding victory will be ratified by the Electoral College on Monday, and he will be sworn in on January 20th.”

The justices on Friday night rejected a lawsuit by the state of Texas seeking to overturn Mr. Biden’s victories in Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

