Michigan’s Supreme Court rejected the Trump campaign’s effort late Friday to invalidate the state’s vote certification for Democrat Joe Biden.

The state’s high court denied the president’s appeal, saying “we are not persuaded that the questions presented should be reviewed.”

The justices did not sign the order. Democrats hold a 4-3 majority on the state court.

The campaign’s complaint centered on the access provided to poll challengers at the TCF Center in Detroit, where absentee ballots were counted. The Trump team argued that Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, a Democrat, violated state law because local clerks inhibited challengers’ observations of the absentee ballot counting.

A state judge denied the campaign’s initial lawsuit on Nov. 6.

