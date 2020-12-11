FERGUSON, Mo. (AP) - A 12-year-old boy is expected to recover after being shot in the hip by a stray bullet in the St. Louis suburb of Ferguson, police said.

Police said the boy was a bystander to the late Thursday night shooting, saying he got caught in the gunfire when a man began shooting during a fight with a group of nearby people. The boy was taken to a hospital with injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening, police said.

Officers who arrived said on the scene said they spotted a vehicle suspected of being involved in the shooting as it was leaving the area. Police stopped the car and arrested a 19-year-old man inside suspected of firing the shots.

Police did not immediately release the names of the boy shot or the man arrested.

