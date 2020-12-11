NEW YORK (AP) - New York City police are looking for a man suspected of sexually assaulting a woman Thursday after following her into into a Brooklyn apartment building, acting like he had a gun and tying her up with duct tape and zip ties.

The unidentified man fled in a gray Mitsubishi Outlander SUV after attacking the 47-year-old woman around 12:40 p.m. at her home in the borough’s Marine Park neighborhood, police said.

The woman was listed in stable condition at NYC Health & Hospitals/Coney Island.

The man - seen in surveillance video wearing dark clothing, jeans with light-colored knee patches and a black facemask - simulated a firearm to force his way inside the apartment, police said.

In addition to the assault, police said he also took the woman’s cellphone and an unknown amount of cash.

