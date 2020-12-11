CLEVELAND (AP) - A “violent fugitive” tracked from New Mexico was shot by members of a law enforcement task force Friday in the parking lot of a busy Walmart store in Cleveland, authorities said.

During a news briefing in the parking lot, officials did not provide details about the male suspect’s condition.

Cleveland Police Calvin Williams said the man was shot shortly before noon by members of the interagency Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force when he pulled a weapon as officers tried to arrest him.

U.S. Marshal Peter Elliott said the suspect was wanted from Pennsylvania and had pulled a gun on law enforcement officers in New Mexico several days ago.

The officials did not say if the suspect had fired shots. No one else was injured, officials said.

