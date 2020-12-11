Prince George’s County libraries are shutting down their curbside services for a month because of the local surge in coronavirus cases.

The service will be suspended Dec. 21 through Jan. 12, and all library buildings will be closed. Book drops will be closed and mobile and 3D printing will be unavailable.

Customers still will be able to check out ebooks, audiobooks and on-demand virtual programs. They can place hold requests on physical materials during the suspension, but the requests will not be processed until the buildings reopen.

“The public health conditions right now require that we adjust operations to keep staff and customers safe during the surge,” said Roberta Phillips, CEO of the Prince George’s County Library System. “I encourage the community to stock up on library materials through curbside service prior to Dec. 19 and to enjoy our robust online library from the comfort of home.”

Employees will telework and will staff the Ask a Librarian/Biblio Consulta service, the online library and social media.

Drive-up WiFi will still be available at all library branches.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.