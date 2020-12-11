President Trump’s lawyers vowed to fight on Friday night despite the Supreme Court rejecting a GOP lawsuit from Texas challenging Joe Biden’s pivotal wins in four swing states.

“We’re not finished, believe me,” lawyer Rudolph W. Giuliani said on Newsmax. “The president’s reaction is to look at other options.”

Mr. Giuilani said the Supreme Court rejected the lawsuit over Texas’ standing, not on the merits of the case. He said the election challenge could be filed in a lower court.

“That’s the option we’re going to have to go to,” he said. “There’s nothing that prevents us from filing these cases immediately in the district court, in which the president of course would have standing. Some of the electors would have standing, in that their constitutional rights have been violated.”

Campaign lawyer Jenna Ellis said, “We still have time.”

At a White House holiday party on Friday night, after the Court’s decision was released, guests were told that the president would not be joining them to make remarks. The president is scheduled to attend the annual Army-Navy football game on Saturday at West Point, New York.

Mr. Giuliani said the president and his team believe, “above and beyond President Trump and Joe Biden, these facts [about election fraud] need to be heard.”

“This kind of voter fraud can continue to go on if it’s not nipped in the bud,” he said. “If we don’t stand up to it, if we allow the big media and the Big Tech and the Democrat politicians and the Washington elite, if we allow them to roll over this, election fraud is just going to get worse and worse and worse.”

“It’s got to be stopped. And I think the only person who has the courage to stand up to it is Donald Trump,” he said.

