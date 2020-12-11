The Supreme Court announced Friday it won’t weigh a challenge brought by the state of Texas against four battleground states over the November election.

The justices rejected the case, which argued Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Georgia, and Michigan officials altered their state election laws without approval from state legislatures.

Texas filed the action at the high court, arguing the constitution permits the justices to settle disputes between states. The Lone Star State said the other states’ conduct diluted Texas’ 38 electoral votes for President Trump.

The four battleground states, though, had urged the court not to hear the case, charging it was not grounded in law or facts. They said the state of Texas didn’t suffer an injury sufficient for bringing the court action.

Presumptive President-elect Joseph R. Biden won the four swing states, flipping them blue after Mr. Trump had carried them in 2016.

At least 16 other red states had supported Texas’ lawsuit.

The president urged the high court publicly several times on Friday to rule in his favor.

“If the Supreme Court shows great Wisdom and Courage, the American People will win perhaps the most important case in history, and our Electoral Process will be respected again!” Mr. Trump tweeted.

The president also dangled a promise to the justices — on the presumption that he would gain a second term — that he won’t allow Democrats in Congress to “pack” the high court if they win the Senate majority in two runoff elections in Georgia next month.

“If the two [Republican] Senators from Georgia should lose, which would be a horrible thing for our Country, I am the only thing that stands between ‘Packing the Court’ (last number heard, 25), and preserving it,” Mr. Trump tweeted. “I will not, under any circumstances, Pack the Court!”

The high court’s action came ahead of Monday’s vote in the Electoral College. Under federal law, members of the Electoral College will meet in all 50 state capitals to cast their votes for president, one of the final steps in certifying Mr. Biden’s win.

