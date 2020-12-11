SAN ANTONIO (AP) - A Texas man released from prison after being pardoned by former President Barack Obama has again been indicted on federal drug trafficking charges, according to Department of Justice officials.

Hilario Nieto, 41, of San Antonio, is among eight people indicted on charges of conspiracy to possess and distribute methamphetamine and heroin in the San Antonio area, federal officials announced Thursday.

John Convery, who is representing Nieto, said it is early in the case and there is no additional information he can provide but presumes his client innocent.

Nieto was sentenced in 2004 to more than 20 years in federal prison on drug charges, according to the federal officials. He was scheduled for release in 2021.

Obama pardoned Nieto in 2016, the Justice Department said, and he was released in 2018.

“It is truly appalling that a man who was given a Presidential pardon for his past offenses and released from federal prison chose to flout that generous gift after being released from federal prison and resume gang-related drug dealing in the San Antonio community,” U.S. Attorney Gregg Sofer said in a statement.

All of the defendants are in federal custody. Those charged face 10 years to life in federal prison for the methamphetamine charges and up to 20 years in federal prison for the heroin-related charges.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.