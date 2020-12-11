President Trump called on the Supreme Court on Friday to “save” the country from presumptive President-elect Joseph R. Biden, saying a Biden administration would be mired in scandal.

“Now that the Biden administration will be a scandal plagued mess for years to come, it is much easier for the Supreme Court of the United States to follow the Constitution and do what everybody knows has to be done,” Mr. Trump tweeted. “They must show great Courage & Wisdom. Save the USA!!!”

The justices are expected to consider a lawsuit Friday that seeks to overturn Mr. Biden’s wins in four swing states. The president has filed a motion in support of the suit, which was brought by his Republican ally, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.

The lawsuit alleges that Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin held illegal elections because they expanded mail-in balloting without the approval of their elected legislatures. The high court could decide at any time whether to hear the Texas case or turn it down.

Referring to the disclosure this week that the FBI has been investigating Mr. Biden’s son Hunter, the president said he “predicted Biden corruption.”

He also speculated whether Attorney General William Barr “perhaps knew of the corruption during the impeachment hoax” but kept quiet.

