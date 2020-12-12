Lynnette Hardaway and Rochelle Richardson, conservative commentators best known as Diamond and Silk, respectively, urged the U.S. military Friday to help keep the Trump administration from coming to an end.

The duo, former Fox News fixtures now employed by rival network Newsmax, proposed the military intervene after the Supreme Court tossed a lawsuit challenging President Trump’s losses in four states.

Posting from their shared account on the social media service Twitter, the pair repeatedly suggested the military get involved in the election in light of the high court declining to do as much.

“If the Supreme Court can’t save our Republic, then where is the Military?” Diamond and Silk said in one of the posts.

In another Twitter posting, the duo alleged the recent presidential election was conducted unconstitutionally and suggested the Department of Justice failed by not finding any evidence of fraud.

“If the DOJ and the FBI can’t do their jobs, then where is the Military?” Diamond and Silk said in the tweet.

“There needs to be a Forensic Audit done by our Military in all the Swing states in question,” they said in another.

The posts were made shortly after the Supreme Court said it would not hear a lawsuit led by Texas and supported by 18 other states that sought to overturn the results in four states Mr. Trump lost.

Among dozens of lawsuits filed in the weeks since Election Day, the challenge rejected by the high court had served as the biggest legal hurdle so far between Joseph R. Biden and the presidency.

Mr. Trump and some fellow Republicans have claimed the White House race was rigged in favor of Mr. Biden, but agencies including the DOJ and FBI, among others, have found no proof of such fraud.

Several other Trump allies have previously suggested the president consider deploying the military as a result of losing the race, including his former advisers Roger Stone and Michael T. Flynn.

Ms. Hardaway and Ms. Richardson supported Mr. Trump during both of his presidential bids, and they are currently listed as co-chairs of his 2020 campaign’s Black Voices for Trump advisory board.

They hosted a show on Fox Nation up until April when episodes of the program stopped being made on the heels of them publicly stating misinformation about the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic.

Newsmax announced in August that Diamond and Silk would begin hosting a program on its network, “Crystal Clear.” Newsmax did not immediately respond to a message requesting comment.

The duo’s proposal for military intervention were quickly called out by critics including at least one fellow Republican – Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois.

“So @DiamondandSilk just suggested a military overthrow,” Mr. Kinzinger, himself an Air Force veteran, reacted on Twitter “Let that sink in, and do everything the opposite of any other suggestion people like this offer. INSANE”

TV broadcaster Keith Olbermann had another idea for responding to the duo’s suggestion, meanwhile: “Arrest them tonight,” Mr. Olbermann wrote to his roughly one million Twitter followers.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.