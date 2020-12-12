Presumptive President-elect Joseph R. Biden‘s foot, which he fractured two weeks ago while roughhousing with his dog, is on the mend, his transition team announced Saturday.

The transition team released a note from Mr. Biden‘s physician, Dr. Kevin O’Connor: “Weight-bearing CT results were very encouraging. The small fracture in the intermediate cuneiform is barely detectable and the small fracture in the lateral cuneiform is healing as expected. No more extensive injury was identified.”

Mr. Biden has been wearing an orthopedic boot since the injury on Nov. 28.

The injury raised questions about the vitality of Mr. Biden, 78, and the transition team’s transparency regarding the incident.

It took two days for the transition team to announce the injury.

Days later, Mr. Biden explained that he cracked his foot after emerging from a shower and giving chase to his German Shepherd.

“What happened was I got out of the shower. I got a dog,” Mr. Biden told CNN in a Dec. 4 interview. “Little pup dropped a ball in front of me, and for me to grab the ball.”

Mr. Biden said that when he picked up the ball, the dog ran.

“And I’m joking, running after him and grab his tail. And what happened was that he slid on a throw rug, and I tripped on the rug he slid on,” he said. “That’s what happened. Oh man, not a very exciting story.”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.