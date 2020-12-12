President Trump did a fly-over in Marine One Saturday at the scene of several pro-Trump rallies in Washington, where supporters were demonstrating over the election.

The president had just left the White House grounds on his way to the Army-Navy game in New York when the helicopter made a slight detour, apparently so Mr. Trump could view the thousands who had gathered on the streets nearby.

“WE HAVE JUST BEGUN TO FIGHT!” Mr. Trump tweeted.

The rallies took place a day after the Supreme Court rejected a lawsuit by Texas seeking to overturn Democrat Joseph R. Biden’s win in four battleground states.

The rally speakers included former national security adviser Michael Flynn, who was recently pardoned by the president. Mr. Flynn said America is facing a “crucible moment.”

“We have penetrated the walls of Jericho,” Mr. Flynn told the crowd. “This nation is going through a historic Constitutional crisis right now. We cannot accept what we are going through as right. We need to be fearless as Americans. Justice will always triumph over abuse and fraud.”

At a March for Trump rally in Freedom Plaza, conservative activist Nick Fuentes led Trump supporters in a chant of “Destroy the GOP!” He said the Republican Party hasn’t done everything in its power to keep Mr. Trump in office.

“We’re done making promises,” Mr. Fuentes said. “It has to happen now.”

He ridiculed the GOP for asking voters to support Republican Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler in Georgia, who face runoff elections next month, calling them “RINOs,” or Republican in name only.

Nearby, at a “Jericho March,” Stop the Steal founder Ali Alexander said the last hope of Trump supporters after Monday’s Electoral College vote for Mr. Biden is that a Republican senator will join Republican Rep. Mo Brooks of Alabama in trying to block certification of Mr. Biden’s win in Congress on Jan. 6.

If no Republican senators join that effort, he said, “we will burn the Republican Party down and make something new.”

