NEW YORK (AP) - A 36-year-old woman died Friday after she was stabbed in the throat during an altercation in Syracuse, police said.

Syracuse.com reported the incident happened around 6:15 p.m. in the city’s Washington Square neighborhood.

An officer responding to the incident said the woman was not conscious and not breathing. Police later said she died.

