President Trump criticized Attorney General William Barr on Saturday, saying his failure to disclose a federal investigation of Hunter Biden before the election created a “big disadvantage for Republicans at the polls.”

The president also predicted that a Biden administration will “kill” the probe.

“Why didn’t Bill Barr reveal the truth to the public, before the Election, about Hunter Biden,” the president tweeted.

Responding to a report that Mr. Barr knew last spring that Justice Department was investigating Hunter Biden’s taxes, the president said the attorney general’s silence was “a big disappointment!”

He said Democrat Joseph R. Biden, the presumptive president-elect, “was lying on the debate stage that nothing was wrong, or going on - Press confirmed.”

And Mr. Trump said he expects that federal investigators will drop the investigation after Mr. Biden is inaugurated.

“IF Biden gets in, nothing will happen to Hunter or Joe,” the president said. “Barr will do nothing, and the new group of partisan killers coming in will quickly kill it all. Same thing with [special counsel John] Durham. We caught them cold, spying, treason & more (the hard part), but ‘Justice’ took too long. Will be DOA!”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.