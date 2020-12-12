Nick Fuentes, a far-right commentator among the Trump supporters rallying Saturday in Washington, D.C., led a group of fellow protesters there in calling for the destruction of the Republican Party.

Several protesters in red “Make America Great Again” baseball caps displaying President Trump’s campaign slogan were among a group of more than a dozen caught on video chanting “Destroy the GOP!”

The chant erupted as Mr. Fuentes spoke to scores of Trump supporters blocks from the White House shortly before the president flew past the protest in a helicopter en route to Joint Base Andrews.

Mr. Fuentes, the host of a podcast titled America First, was complaining about Republicans failing to stop the president from losing his race for reelection against Democratic rival Joseph R. Biden.

He was speaking at an event called the second “Million MAGA March” being held by Trump supporters among a number of similar rallies scheduled to take place Saturday throughout the nation’s capital.

“In the first Million MAGA March, we promised that if the GOP would not do everything in their power to keep Trump in office, then we would destroy the GOP,” Mr. Fuentes said through a megaphone.

“And as we gather here in Washington, D.C. for a second Millions MAGA March, we’re done making promises. It has to happen now. We are going to destroy the GOP,” Mr. Fuentes said to start the chant.

Local reporter Ford Fischer recorded a video of multiple people among the crowd repeatedly chanting “Destroy the GOP!” Footage he shared on Twitter was viewed hundreds of thousands of times within hours and prompted reactions from at least one member of Congress.

Rep. Jared Huffman, California Democrat, shared the video on Twitter along with some of is own insight. “MAGA crowd actually chanting ‘destroy the GOP!’ I’d call this a good day,” he tweeted.

Mr. Fuentes, 22, a self-described conservative, also shared that video on Twitter, where he maintains a popular account despite being banned from other major internet platforms including YouTube.

YouTube terminated America First’s account in February for what it described as violations of its policies against glorifying violence and hate speech, according to a notice Mr. Fuentes shared at the time.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.