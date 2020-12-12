President Donald Trump is out for revenge against Republican Govs. Brian Kemp of Georgia and Doug Ducey of Arizona for refusing to overturn the results of the election in their states.

Mr. Trump on Saturday called on his supporters to “vote them out of office!” a day after the Supreme Court slapped down the Trump team’s latest attempt to rewrite the outcome of the race.

“Who is a worse governor, @BrianKempGA of Georgia or @dougducey of Arizona???” Mr. Trump said on Twitter Saturday. “These are two RINO Republicans who fought against me and the Republican Party harder than any Democrat.”

“They allowed states that I won easily to be stolen. Never forget, vote them out of office!,” he said.

Mr. Kemp and Mr. Ducey have said they had to abide by the laws in their states.

Mr. Trump has targeted both Republican leaders in the weeks since Democrat Joseph R. Biden was declared the winner in their states.

At a rally in Georgia last week, Mr. Trump floated the idea of former Rep. Doug Collins running against Mr. Kemp in 2022.

Mr. Trump and his allies have challenged the results in both states, but their legal efforts have failed to gain traction in the courts.

Mr. Trump’s attacks against the GOP leaders have raised concerns over the influence they could have on the Senate runoff races in Georgia, which will decide which party controls the Senate next year.

Others also have wondered whether it could boost Democrats in statewide races in 2022.

