WOBURN, Mass. (AP) - One person was killed in a shooting outside a sports bar in Woburn on Saturday night, the Middlesex district attorney’s office said.

Police responded to a shooting around 9 p.m. outside Jake n Joe’s Sports Grille Restaurant on Mishawum Road. The district attorney’s office said it did not appear to be a random shooting and that there is no threat to the public.

The victim’s name was not immediately released.

Police told NBC Boston that a shooter fired more than 20 rounds outside the bar, hitting one person. Police were looking for the shooter on Sunday.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.