Recent news coverage often suggests that Americans are not paying much attention to President Trump’s claims that the 2020 presidential election was “stolen” from him.

A new Fox News poll released Sunday suggests otherwise.

“Sixty-eight percent of Republicans believe the election was stolen from President Trump. Among Trump voters, 77% think he actually won. And, so do 26% of independents and even 10% of Democrats. Overall, 36% of voters say the election was stolen from Trump,” the poll analysis said.

Much of the GOP continues to stand by Mr. Trump, but there’s a predictable partisan divide as well.

“Most Republicans (66%) say the president’s actions, which include filing lawsuits against some states that voted for Joe Biden, are helping American democracy, while majorities of Democrats (84%) and independents (56%) think he is harming it,” the analysis said.

What about 2024? There is much public interest in Mr. Trump’s actions in the next presidential election.

“Nearly four in 10 voters, 37 percent, would like Trump to run for president again in 2024. That includes 79% of Trump voters and 71% of Republicans, as well as 27% of independents and 10% of Democrats.,” the analysis noted.

The Fox News poll of 1,007 registered U.S. voters was conducted Dec. 6-9, with a 3% margin of error.

