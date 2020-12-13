Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie on Sunday slammed President Trump’s legal team’s approach to contesting the election as “an absurdity.”

“The reason the Supreme Court didn’t take it is because it’s an absurd idea to think that any state or any number of states, no matter how good they are, can challenge another states’ right to run their election has they see fit,” Mr. Christie said on ABC’s “This Week.” “The reason the Supreme Court is not taking this is not because of a lack of courage. It’s for the same reason that every court has thrown this out — it’s a lack of evidence.”

On Friday, the Supreme Court rejected a case brought by Texas against four battleground states — Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Georgia and Michigan — and refused to hear it on procedural grounds.

Texas argued that the four states changed their election laws without approval from their legislatures. Texas argued that the Supreme Court had a right to settle issues between states, and had 16 other red states backing its claim.

The battleground states countered, arguing that Texas had no grounds to bring a complaint because it didn’t suffer from how they conducted their own elections.

The president on Sunday vowed to continue his legal challenges, despite facing more than 50 losses so far in the court system, and declared that Joesph R. Biden would be an “illegitimate president.”

