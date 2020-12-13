HOLYOKE, Mass. (AP) - A man wanted in an October fatal shooting in Holyoke was arrested on Friday, the Hampden district attorney’s office said.

Felix Torres-Rodriguez, 28, was arrested in Holyoke after he was spotted by a police detective working a road construction detail, the district attorney’s office said in a statement on Sunday.

Torres-Rodriguez, of Holyoke, is accused of killing 52-year-old Robert James, of Agawam, on Oct. 30. Rescue workers responding to a two-car crash in Holyoke found James unresponsive and trapped in one of the cars. After he was removed, they found he had been shot.

James was taken to Baystate Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Police obtained an arrest warrant charging Torres-Rodriguez with murder but found he had fled the state, according to the district attorney’s office. Investigators were working to track him when they learned he had recently returned to Holyoke.

Torres-Rodriguez was being held in jail and was scheduled to be arraigned Monday in Holyoke District Court. It was not immediate clear if he had obtained an attorney.

